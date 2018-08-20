NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the day many families have been waiting for or dreading. Hundreds of thousands of North Texas kids are heading back to class this morning.

It’s the first day of school for students in Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving, Arlington, Grand Prairie and Birdville just to name a few.

Police say every school in the district will have an officer on campus to greet students and many ISDs have additional security measures in place.

The start of a new school year means a big change for the Dallas Independent School District. For the first time in years, the district is in charge of its own bus transportation.

Hundreds of new drivers are on the job this morning at the DISD bus barn. The summer was spent training those new drivers, now that the district is operating its own fleet.

Drivers received safety and procedural training and were out practicing their routes just last week.

New signage on the buses now reads Dallas ISD and not Dallas County Schools. The change comes after voters dissolved the Dallas County Schools bus agency last year.

The DISD decided to hire it’s own drivers rather than contract with another company, that meant the district student transportation department grew from four employees to more than 1,000.

The new Dallas ISD buses will deliver students to more than 220 schools today.

More than 86,000 students will head back to school in Fort Worth.

Superintendent Kent Scribner began his day at the new I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and Visual Performing Arts. The new school combines the existing, historic I.M. Terrell High School building with a new 65,000 square foot performing arts center.

Dr. Scribner says students can expect a more rigorous workload at the new school. “The focus here is on a college and career curriculum,” he explained. “We are focused not only with one of the most rigorous humanities curricula, but areas of specialization in the sciences or visual and performing arts.”

The new I.M. Terrell school is aimed at helping students use their creativity and artistic skills to excel.