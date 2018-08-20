DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “Please help us. He’s dead. Please don’t shoot me,” said Vidal Allen, the stepbrother of Jordan Edwards tearfully shouts to a police officer after Edwards was shot by then-Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver.

The officer is verbally issuing commands to Allen and the others in the car.

“Keep your hands where I can see them. Walk backwards,” Balch SpringsJeremy Chamblee orders. The frantic ordeal is recorded on a police dash camera and played Monday afternoon for jurors in the trial for former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver.

Oliver is accused of murder after shooting and killing Edwards, 15, during a shooting outside a teen house party in April 2017.

The video was one of three played for jurors Monday.

Forensic Video Analyst Grant Fredericks’ testimony focused on the body cam footage from Oliver and fellow BSPD officer Tyler Gross.

The recordings show Gross attempting to stop a car from leaving the party after someone fired shots into the air near the party. “Stop. Hey, stop that (expletive) car”, Gross yells. Then, a rapid round of five shots are fired. Fredericks testimony provides an analysis of the positioning of the shots and the car. Oliver’s attorney’s contend the officer fired at the car because he felt it threatened Officer Gross.

“Officer Gross is not in a position to be impacted by the vehicle. The vehicle is moving away from the officer”, Fredericks testified.

Prosecutors have called Oliver trigger happy, and his actions were criminal. Tuesday, testimony from more Balch Springs Police leadership is expected.