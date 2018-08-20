CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Local) – If you live in Ohio and think something nearby may be on fire, think again, it’s actually happening in California.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, smoke from the California wildfires has made its way across the country and is now affecting the skies high over states like Ohio.

The massive natural disaster out west is reportedly causing smoke to travel thousands of miles and is resulting in hazy skies and smoke-tinted sunsets for the central U.S.

NASA added to the concerning news, stating that carbon monoxide from the fires was also drifting east. “Carbon monoxide is a pollutant that can persist in the atmosphere for about a month and can be transported great distances,” NASA officials said in an Aug. 14 report. “Strong winds can carry this pollutant downward to where it can have significant effects on air quality.”

California’s wildfires have already destroyed tens of thousands of acres, hundreds of buildings, and killed at least two people this year.