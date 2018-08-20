FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new colorful and joyful spot to snap a selfie in Fort Worth.

On Monday evening, Cook Children’s unveiled a mural in celebration of its centennial.

James Stupfel, 17, spent five months working on the concept for the 50 feet by 95 feet art piece. The Fort Worth teen has been practicing art since he was 3 years old.

Cook Children’s said it asked him to design a mural that would represent the hospital’s role in the community during the past 100 years.

Stupfel worked with the Youth Advisory Council at Cook Children’s to develop the concept. He says he wanted to gather ideas from real patients and create something they would enjoy.

“I wanted to create a space where they could self-reflect and see themselves in mural,” said Stupfel. “There are 100 things in the mural which represents Cook Children’s 100 years. It’s really a representation of 100 dreams, so to speak.”

After Stupfel graduates from Trinity Valley School in 2019, he plans to attend a major art school to further his creative skills.

The mural is at the corner of 7th Avenue and West Humbolt Street on Cook Children’s campus.

The public is invited to stop by and take a photo with the mural. Cook Children’s encourages social media posters to use the hashtag #Cook100Years when sharing.