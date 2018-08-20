WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball, Breanna Stewart, Dallas Wings, Glory Johnson, Local TV, Seattle Storm, WNBA

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Breanna Stewart and Crystal Langhorne had 15 points each to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 84-68 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday.

Sue Bird sat out the game and Stewart played just 13 minutes in the game that had no effect on the Storm’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Seattle (26-8) closed the season winning eight of the last nine and will begin the playoffs in the semifinals with byes through the first two single-elimination rounds and home-court advantage throughout.

The Storm pulled away in the second quarter with an 18-5 run to lead 41-24. Dallas (15-19) cut it to 61-50 early in the third quarter before Seattle built to its largest lead at 79-54 at the end of the period.

Glory Johnson led the Wings with 16 points. Liz Cambage added 11 points, and Azura Stevens had 10.

The Wings first-round playoff game will be against the Phoenix Mercury in Arizona.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s