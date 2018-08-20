SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Breanna Stewart and Crystal Langhorne had 15 points each to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 84-68 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday.

Sue Bird sat out the game and Stewart played just 13 minutes in the game that had no effect on the Storm’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Seattle (26-8) closed the season winning eight of the last nine and will begin the playoffs in the semifinals with byes through the first two single-elimination rounds and home-court advantage throughout.

That's a wrap on the 2018 regular season! 🎬 We head to Phoenix on Tuesday to take on the @PhoenixMercury in the 1st round of the #WNBAPlayoffs…✈️ #RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/LKYjngW0Eb — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) August 20, 2018

The Storm pulled away in the second quarter with an 18-5 run to lead 41-24. Dallas (15-19) cut it to 61-50 early in the third quarter before Seattle built to its largest lead at 79-54 at the end of the period.

Glory Johnson led the Wings with 16 points. Liz Cambage added 11 points, and Azura Stevens had 10.

The Wings first-round playoff game will be against the Phoenix Mercury in Arizona.

