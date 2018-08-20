FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In the Fort Worth Independent School District, what’s old is new again.

“I’m real excited because — new freshman class. We are the first ones to set the boundary and we are the ones building the traditions,” said Ivy Eagan an incoming Freshman.

“The focus here is on a college and career curriculum,” said FWISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner.

The new I. M. Terrell Academy for STEM and Visual and Performing Arts is considered a gem for the district.

“It’s not only one of the best schools in Fort Worth, it literally will be competing against the top schools in the suburbs, across the region and throughout Tarrant County,” said Scribner.

At I. M. Terrell– they added the new visual and performing arts center.

The new academy has the attention and support of city leaders including Mayor Betsy Price. “This is our first real STEM school and it’s exciting,” she said.

The Fort Worth ISD has been commended by the Texas Education Agency for its improvement. But there is still work to be done. The district got a “C” on its recent report card.

But school leaders believe a new choice school– like I.M. Terrell– will make continue making a difference.

“We are drawing students from every corner in Fort Worth — all 25 of our middle schools. We are drawing students back from private, charter, home schools really because this is the kind of school that will launch students into college and career and success beyond high school,” Scribner said.

It’s not just students and educators who are excited, we found a former teacher from the old I. M. Terrell as well. His granddaughter is starting here today.

“I wanted to be here and just see what it is like. I wanted to see the changes that occurred since I was here. And those changes are almost unimaginable,” Dr. Ambros.

Bridging the gap between the old and the new, Fort Worth ISD says the new I.M. Terrell is more than just a new building. It’s a belief that the future of the district is bright.

Some160 students will start at I. M. Terrell this year. They will add one grade level each year and will eventually about 800 students in attendance.