  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben E. Keith, food distribution center, gunfire, Harris County, Missouri City, warehouse

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — Police say a female employee opened fire at a Houston-area food distribution center, killing one person and wounding another.

Authorities say the suspect was also shot in the attack early Monday at a Ben E. Keith distribution center in Missouri City and died at a hospital. Police don’t yet know whether she was shot by an officer or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Missouri City is about 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin says the shooting happened during the overnight shift, when fewer workers are on duty. Berezin hasn’t released names or details about the victims, but said a responding police officer opened fire on the woman.

Police are investigating.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s