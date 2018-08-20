KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (CBSDFW.COM) – Ice cream treats molded to look like puppies are on the menu at a restaurant in Taiwan.

Customers take pictures and tuck into the them, limb by limb, feeling sorry and happy at the same time.

The Shar-Pei puppies look almost too real to eat but are made chocolate, milk tea or peanut-flavored ice cream.

J.C. Co Art Kitchen in the southern city Kaohsiung has been serving these treats since last month, making them in special moulds with a special recipe that creates a hairy-looking frost on top of the ice cream.

The ice cream is frozen at minus 30 degrees Celsius so it will keep shape long enough for staff to colour the puppies’ eyes with chocolate sauce before the wrinkled features of the dog start melting.

One puppy ice cream takes about five hours to make and customers can devour the small ones for about 3.50 USD and the larger ones for 5.90 USD.

Thanks to social media, the restaurant is struggling to keep up with demand as they can only make a 100 per day.