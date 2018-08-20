  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anna police department, Back to School, Drive Like Your Kid Lives Here, Local TV, safety campaign, yard sign
Anna Police Department sign (Anna PD)

ANNA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  The Anna Police Department launched an initiative Monday to try to help keep children, pets and pedestrians safe in neighborhoods.

Drive Like Your Kids Live Here is a national awareness program with a mission to provide a safer environment for children and all pedestrians.

Anna Police implemented it on the first day of school.

“Our goal is to remind people that children and pets are present in the neighborhoods and to pay attention and slow down,” said Police Chief Jeff Caponera.

The speed limit in residential areas throughout Anna is 25 mph. In some of the older neighborhoods the streets are narrower; vehicles parked along those roads reduce visibility and add another significant hazard, the Chief pointed out.

“It’s not uncommon for children to be riding skateboards, bicycles, or scooters, or playing in the front yards. Distracted driving and speeding are the leading causes of accidents in Anna. We are hoping that drivers will see the bright red signs and heed the message,” Chief Caponera said.

Anna Police partnered with Drive Like Your Kids Live Here and acquired 250 yard signs and 30 metal reflective signs.

asign Drive Like Your Kid Lives Here: North Texas Police Department Targets Safety Campaign At Parents

Anna Police Department sign (Anna PD)

The yard signs are available for purchase through the Police Department, 101 S. Powell Pkwy., or online here. at.

Signs may be picked up at the Police Department or can be delivered to your front door.

The metal signs will be installed by Anna’s Public Works Department at the entrance to each neighborhood.

For more information on the program, click here or contact Lt. Pete Copin at 972-924-2848.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s