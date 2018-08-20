HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One man has been arrested and Houston authorities are looking for another suspect after a woman was attacked after withdrawing $75,000 from a bank.

Video surveillance captured the violent episode Friday as the woman parked at a gas station after making the withdrawal. A man ran up to the woman, believed to be an owner of the station, and tried to grab the purse containing the money.

She held onto the purse as she fell to the ground and her husband ran from the station to fight off the assailant.

A car driven by an accomplice then backs into the woman, injuring her. The attackers made off with some of the money.

Police commended the woman for fighting back, but advised against other victims doing the same.

“Money can be replaced; your life can’t be,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. “But she was resilient. She fought, she believed in what she was doing.”

Herman said one suspect, later identified as Davis Mitchell, was caught a short time after the attack. Police are still actively searching for the second suspect, Travonn Johnson, who is still on the loose.

This suspect Travonn Johnson is still WANTED for Aggravated Robbery in the incident where the victims were run over by him. Keep the pressure on him and share this picture. Call Law Enforcement if you know his whereabouts!!! pic.twitter.com/VQBTRPMSrA — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 19, 2018

The husband was treated for minor injuries, but his wife remains hospitalized in critical condition.

