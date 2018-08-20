  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:$75000, bank withdrawal, Gas Station, Houston, Local TV, purse snatch, purse snatcher, purse snatchers, purse theft suspect, Purse Thief, violent attack

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One man has been arrested and Houston authorities are looking for another suspect after a woman was attacked after withdrawing $75,000 from a bank.

Video surveillance captured the violent episode Friday as the woman parked at a gas station after making the withdrawal. A man ran up to the woman, believed to be an owner of the station, and tried to grab the purse containing the money.

75k attack Texas Woman Critical After Men Try To Steal Purse With $75K Inside

She held onto the purse as she fell to the ground and her husband ran from the station to fight off the assailant.

A car driven by an accomplice then backs into the woman, injuring her. The attackers made off with some of the money.

Police commended the woman for fighting back, but advised against other victims doing the same.

“Money can be replaced; your life can’t be,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. “But she was resilient. She fought, she believed in what she was doing.”

Herman said one suspect, later identified as Davis Mitchell, was caught a short time after the attack. Police are still actively searching for the second suspect, Travonn Johnson, who is still on the loose.

The husband was treated for minor injuries, but his wife remains hospitalized in critical condition.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s