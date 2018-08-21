  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman who withdrew $75,000 from a Texas bank.

Surveillance video shows the woman park at a gas station in Cypress, a suburb about 25 miles northwest of Houston, on Friday after making the withdrawal.

A man runs up to the woman and tries to grab her purse, which has the money in it. She holds on as she falls to the ground, and her husband runs from the station to fight off the purse snatcher.

A car driven by a second attacker then backs into the woman and her husband — critically injuring her. The attackers flee with some of the money.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman say Davis Mitchell, one of the men suspected of being involved in the attack was arrested Friday, while a second man, Travonn Johnson, was taken into custody Monday.

Both men have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

