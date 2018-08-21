DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A body found in a creek Sunday belongs to a missing 70-year-old Dallas man who was the subject of a Silver Alert, police confirmed.

Roy Lee Cook Sr. went missing in Dallas early August, triggering a Silver Alert for the area. He suffered from dementia.

On Sunday, police said a resident in the 7300 block of Fairport Road reported seeing a body floating in a creek near his home. Officers located the skeletal remains, saying the victim couldn’t be identified at the time.

Cook was last seen leaving his niece’s home and walking outside without his glasses or cane and wearing only pajamas and no shoes.

The cause of death is still being investigated.