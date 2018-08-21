Filed Under:Back to School, Crowley ISD, first day of school, Local TV, Red Carpet

CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at all Crowley ISD schools received a red-carpet welcome on the first day of school Tuesday.

The red carpets were rolled out in front of the school entrances and lined with staff and community volunteers.

screen shot 2018 08 21 at 5 18 24 pm Crowley ISD Rolls Out Red Carpets For Students On First Day Of School

Crowley ISD first day of school red carpet (CBS11)

Police officers were also there giving out high fives, hugs and words of encouragement as the students entered their schools.

“We think that when we create that welcoming environment. It sends the message that what we do here in this building is important,” said Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland. “We want to make it special on the first day.”

Although the gesture was focused on the children, parents said they also enjoyed seeing the morning celebrations on this first day of school.

“It’s fun to see the boys get excited to come back to school, and exciting for parents who are ready to send their kids back to school,” said mother of two students Stephanie Anderson.

This is the first year Crowley ISD students got the red-carpet treatment and administrators said it may not be the last.

