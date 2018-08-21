DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It began with the investigation of a possible stolen vehicle and ended with a “hood surfing” suspect, a Dallas police officer injured and two people in custody.

The officer was in the 4100 block of Western Street when he saw a utility van that he suspected was stolen. When the officer pulled over the vehicle, with two men inside, the passenger took off on foot.

After chasing the man through a residential area the suspect ran toward a black sedan, jumped on the hood and instructed the driver inside to “go”. The officer caught up with and grabbed hold of the suspect while the driver, believed to be known to the suspect, was pulling away.

A Dallas Police officer is at Methodist Hospital with a broken wrist and scrapes after being dragged by a vehicle driven by someone the officer had just pulled over. — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) August 21, 2018

At some point the officer lost his grip on the suspect and was partially pulled under the vehicle and run over. The officer was taken to a local hospital where a source told CBS 11 News he was being treated for a broken wrists and bumps and bruises.

After allegedly hitting the officer, the driver of the sedan continued on with the suspect on the hood. Police were able to stop that car and arrest the driver, but the suspect got away.