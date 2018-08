TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were killed in a crash on I-20 involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan in Terrell Tuesday afternoon.

Terrell Police said the three victims who died were in a sedan that caught fire underneath an 18-wheeler.

Two other people were hospitalized.

Eastbound lanes are closed at I-20 and mile marker 501 while investigators work the scene.

There are no details yet on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story.