WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Former longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen has decided to take a plea deal with the Justice Department to resolve his criminal investigation, and this was expected to be a straight plea deal. Any cooperation from Cohen could help him during sentencing. Cohen went back and forth all morning over whether to take the deal, Reid reported.

Michael Cohen, longtime personal lawyer and confidante for President Donald Trump, arrives at the United States District Court Southern District of New York on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Investigators have been probing whether Cohen committed bank or tax fraud in connection with his financial and business dealings including loan activities. Investigators are also interested in whether Cohen violated any campaign finance-related laws by helping arrange payment deals to secure the silence of women who claimed they had affairs with Mr. Trump.

