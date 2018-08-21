IOWA CITY, Iowa (CBSNEWS.COM) – Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, just over a month after she was reported missing. The 20-year-old was last seen July 18, jogging near her home in the central Iowa town of Brooklyn.

Her family reported her missing the following day when she didn’t show up for work. Her disappearance set off a massive investigation and weeks of fruitless searches.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. CST Tuesday to provide an update on the latest developments. So far, no details have been released about where she was found or what the cause of death might be.

While hundreds of people have been interviewed, no suspects have been publicly identified in Tibbetts’ disappearance.

Last week, authorities said they were focusing their investigation on five areas in and near Tibbetts’ hometown.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

