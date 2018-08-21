DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Odell and Charmaine Edwards slipped out of the courtroom Monday afternoon. They did not want to endure again what no parent should ever witness repeatedly. But what they were avoiding wasn’t the worst act they’ve faced — the shooting death of their son Jordan.

This time, the pictures and sounds could’ve been those of any parents assigned to watch and listen to the horror the Edwards’ avoided.

“Please don’t hurt me.” “My little brother’s dead.” “Please help us.” Four boys pleading with the one source they flagged down for comfort and care — a police officer.

The video that documents the event is a dash camera from a Balch Springs police vehicle.

Officer Jeremy Chamblee is heard issuing verbal commands to the boys yards away. “Let me see your hands,” he orders. “Walk backwards with your hands up.”

The recording is being used as evidence in the murder trial for former Balch Springs police Officer Roy Oliver, who is accused of murdering 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

The video avoided by the teenager’s parents shows Officer Chamblee making a felony stop of the car, because it matches the description issued by other officers.

The policeman commands the boys in the car to get on their knees. Inside the car, their brother is dead from a gunshot to the head. The video blares the terrified sobs and wails of Jordan’s brother pleading for help.

The questions arising in this courtroom: Was Roy Oliver defending the threat of a car moving toward police, therefore, firing five rounds into the car? Or did he criminally and negligently execute one boy, and traumatize four others?

Jordan Edwards’ parents must wait patiently for an answer. But they didn’t want to see or hear that video again.