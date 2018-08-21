TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has been diverted after it blew two tires as it took off Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey at about 10:50 a.m. and was scheduled to land at the London Luton Airport in England.

The plane is now being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

CBS New York reported that the plane is carrying 16 people.

