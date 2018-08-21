  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FAA, London Luton Airport, Massachusetts, Music, New Jersey, plane landing, Post Malone, rap music, Teterboro Airport, Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport

TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has been diverted after it blew two tires as it took off Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said. According to TMZ, one of the passengers on board the airplane is popular rapper Post Malone.

Raised in Grapevine, Post Malone attended Grapevine High School and Tarrant County College. He performed alongside 21 Savage and Aerosmith at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night, where he also won Song of the Year for “Rockstar.”

gettyimages 936688098 Post Malones Plane To Make Emergency Landing After 2 Blown Tires

(credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey at around 10:50 a.m. and was scheduled to land at the London Luton Airport. Post Malone’s tour is scheduled to make three stops in the United Kingdom and France this coming weekend.

CBS New York reported that the plane is carrying 16 people. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling even before being diverted. The plane will attempt to make an emergency landing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

Teterboro Airport

(credit: CBS New York)

First, the pilot burning fuel by circling over Connecticut.

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is a city-owned facility located near Barnes Air National Guard Base. It includes just two paved runways — one that is 9,000 feet long and another that is 5,000 feet long.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s