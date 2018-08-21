TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has been diverted after it blew two tires as it took off Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said. According to TMZ, one of the passengers on board the airplane is popular rapper Post Malone.

Raised in Grapevine, Post Malone attended Grapevine High School and Tarrant County College. He performed alongside 21 Savage and Aerosmith at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night, where he also won Song of the Year for “Rockstar.”

The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey at around 10:50 a.m. and was scheduled to land at the London Luton Airport. Post Malone’s tour is scheduled to make three stops in the United Kingdom and France this coming weekend.

CBS New York reported that the plane is carrying 16 people. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling even before being diverted. The plane will attempt to make an emergency landing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

First, the pilot burning fuel by circling over Connecticut.

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is a city-owned facility located near Barnes Air National Guard Base. It includes just two paved runways — one that is 9,000 feet long and another that is 5,000 feet long.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM for the latest updates.