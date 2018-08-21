LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Lewisville Police have identified 27-year-old Blair Ness as the suspect in Sunday’s fatal stabbing that killed his son, one-year old Ashton Ness.

He’s been charged with capital murder.

An arrest affidavit reveals Ness said to officer at Oak Forest Apartments Sunday “I know every one’s mad, I’m mad. I killed my son.”

The document states a forensic investigator found multiple stab wounds all over the boy’s body and head. When officers went into Ness’ apartment they noticed an odor of fresh burnt marijuana and a haze of smoke in the apartment. There was a large blood stain in the master bedroom. Ness’ girlfriend told investigators she didn’t know why he would want to kill their son. She said he had been reading the Bible a lot and they’d been attending church services.

This afternoon the suspect’s family shared a statement.

“At this time the family asks to be left alone for their time to mourn the loss of sweet baby Ashton. We are all deeply affected and never ever thought any of this could’ve happened. A man to brutally murder his own son. The shock of this vicious act will forever affect anyone that is close to this horror that happened on August 19th. We thank you for all the support, space and kindness during this time. We love you Ashton and we will always remember your beautiful smile and laughter. Blair Ness we feel left this earth sometime in the last few weeks as he opened a door to allow demons to enter into his body. There are no other reasonable conclusions as to why he would harm that child. He loved that child”

In recent weeks they say the suspect dove deep into religion, sharing his last Facebook post where he says “He gives all glory to Jesus Christ.”

A public candlelight vigil will take place this Thursday for Ashton at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Lewisville at 7:30 p.m..

“We as a community want to shower them with love and show that child that they’re not forgotten,” organizer Audra Smolinski said.

Donation’s to the boy’s mother can be made at The Draft House Bar & Grill in Little Elm where she works. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for her by Ashton’s grandfather.

Ness’ bond is set at $1.5 million.