Vice President Mike Pence announces the Trump Administration's plan to create the U.S. Space Force by 2020 during a speech at the Pentagon August 9, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Describing space as adversarial and crowded and citing threats from China and Russia, Pence said the new Space Force would be a separate, sixth branch of the military. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Rockport, Texas Wednesday to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

There, the Vice President will revisit First Baptist Church of Rockport and meet with local FEMA employees, disaster relief volunteers and members of the community.

The Vice President will also receive a briefing on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts and will give formal remarks.

On Thursday, Mr. Pence will travel to Houston to participate in a Congressional candidate’s campaign event.

He will tour the Johnson Space Center and deliver remarks regarding the Administration’s space policy priorities.