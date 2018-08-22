DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said one of its officers turned himself in to DeSoto Police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant for indecency with a child by contact, a first degree felony.

The officer is Senior Corporal Joe Ramos, Jr.

Senior Corporal Ramos has been with Dallas Police Department since July 1997 and was most recently assigned to the Open Record Unit.

He is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.

