ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington-based pet supplies company, Petmate, welcomed a new executive paw-ficer Wednesday.

Charlie is a rescue dog who lives with her human mom in New York.

Five-thousand dollars of Charlie’s salary… yes, she’s on the payroll… will be donated to the rescue group, New York Foster Dogs.

“It is very important fro us to use Charlie’s Instagram platform as a way to give back to rescue communities- considering she is a rescue herself- so whenever we have the opportunity to give back we always do,” said Paige Chernick, Charlie’s person.

Charlie’s duties include helping Petmate test, promote and develop new products.

She’s even got her own paw-fice.