KEENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keene ISD is now in its third year of a growing program — allowing teachers and other staffers to carry guns in…in secret.

“We don’t want a person who wants to just carry a gun. We’re looking at someone from the heart…that he actually wants to protect the kids,” said Keene ISD Police Chief Ronald Potts.

They’re known as guardians.

Teachers, faculty and staff who signed up and meet the requirements to carry a concealed handgun at school…

A gun that stays with them at all times.

No one, except for Keene ISD Police Chief Ronald Potts, knows who the guardians are.

“We don’t want teachers, students, parents or anyone to know who the guardians are because the element of surprise is key to any threat,” the chief said.

Keene ISD Superintendent Ricky Stevens said, “We’ve been very straightforward that you’re willing to put your life in the place of a kids live if you join this program.”

A staffers reasons why they want to be a guardian is part of the application process.

They must also pass a psychological test – similar to police.

The superintendent says in every school shooting, teachers often put their lives on the line anyway for their students.

“When they hear a shooting, they’re going to the point of impact. Do you want them to go with a pencil or would you rather they go with a pistol.

Keene is a four-campus, just under 1,100 student school district.

For them, a guardian program works, but the superintendent says other districts might need a police officer at every school.

“I do believe that it’s a way, not the way. I think that anybody that tells you that they know thee way to cure the problem is not really talking from knowledge,” said Stevens.

Armed staffers are just part of the security. Schools also have cameras, panic buttons and next week, doors will be re-enforced to make them harder to penetrate.