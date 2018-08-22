Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has suspended head football coach Urban Meyer for three games for failing to take sufficient management action relating to former assistant coach Zach Smith’s misconduct.

Ohio State announced the decision Wednesday night after an investigation into his handling of accusations of domestic violence made against Zach Smith, a longtime assistant coach.

Smith was accused by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith of physical abuse. Zach Smith was fired last month after she asked a judge for a protective order.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended from August 31 to September 16.

Smith said Meyer did not tell him about allegations of domestic abuse against Zach Smith in 2009 when the assistant coach was hired by the Buckeyes in 2012.

Smith was not charged in an incident involving his then-wife Courtney Smith and usual background checks did not reveal the incident, athletic director Gene Smith said.

Meyer also said he did not know about text messages between Courtney Smith and his wife Shelley Meyer.

Smith shared text messages and pictures with a reporter that showed she told Shelley Meyer about physical abuse by Zach Smith in 2015.

