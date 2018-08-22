United States (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving two reports of children’s arms becoming entrapped in the side panel openings of its curve in-pool step systems, Confer Plastics has recalled them.

Despite reports of children suffering minor abrasions, no drownings were reported. But the company says children’s limbs can become entrapped in the side openings of the step systems, posing a drowning hazard.

Thus, about 100,000 (about 2,100 were sold in Canada) in-pool step systems made in the U.S were recalled.

This recall involves three models of in-pool step systems with curved steps for in-ground and above-ground pools. The steps and handrails are made of gray and beige plastic.

The in-pool step systems are similar to those featured in a viral video captured by a Massachusetts family in June. The footage showed their toddler climbing what is supposed to be a gate to stop children from getting into a pool. It was viewed more than 15 million times.

The manufacturing/date code is located on the side walls of each step. The products were sold at: Champion Pool Distributors, Cinderella, EMSCO Distributors, Leisure Living, Leslie’s, Superior Pool Products, Water Warehouse stores and other stores nationwide and online at conferplastics.com from January 2013 through July 2018 for between $200 and $400.

Model Product Description Manufacturing/Date Code Range #CCX-AG Confer Curve base (staircase) 4-step for above-ground pool All 2013-2018 #CCX-IG Confer Curve base (staircase) 3-step for in-ground pool All 2013-2018 #CCX-ADD Curve add-on unit for either in-ground or aboveground stairs All 2013-2018

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool step systems and contact Confer Plastics for a free repair kit. The repair kit will include additional panels to prevent entrapment and installation instructions.

Drowning is the 2nd leading cause of death among children under the age of 14 years, according to the Texas Drowning Prevention Alliance.