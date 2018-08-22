  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A longtime Texas Christian University employee has pleaded guilty to stealing $1,600 from an education program that helps high school students from low-income families.

Federal court documents filed Tuesday show Margaret Faust admitted to stealing the money from the Upward Bound program and pleaded guilty to theft from a federal student assistance program.

dsc 0049 e1484191841177 Longtime TCU Employee Pleads Guilty To Federal Theft Charge

The program aims to increase the graduation rate of its participants. The records say Faust, who was the assistant director of Upward Bound for some 18 years, oversaw money to program participants and would receive cash each month from the university’s financial services department.

Court documents say Faust stole the money in 2015 and deposited it into her personal checking account.

She could face up to five years in prison.

