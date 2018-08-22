NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a call to stop the Texas Department of Public Safety’s cost-saving plan to close dozens of driver license offices across the state, including several North Texas locations.

If the Bonham and Greenville offices close, residents would have to go to McKinney or Paris to take care of driver’s license matters.

Plano and Denton residents would be re-directed to Carrollton, Lewisville or McKinney.

Fort Worth would go from having three offices, to two.

