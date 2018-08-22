Dallas/Fort Worth (CBSDFW.COM) – TXA 21 announced the 2018 High School Football Game of the Week schedule this week, with matchups featuring many of the most highly-ranked teams and recruits in Texas. In addition, TXA 21’s weekly half-hour high school football show, “Friday Night Stars,” returns for a third season. The program will air live from The Ford Center at The Star airing on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 20.

Friday, Aug. 31, 10:30 p.m. – Aledo at Denton Guyer

Perennial Class 5A power Aledo, coming off a 15-1 state finalist season, steps up to play a tough Class 6A opponent, Denton Guyer. Aledo features highly-recruited junior RB Jase McClellan, an Oklahoma commit, who rushed for 1,600 yards and 28 TDS last season, despite missing 7 games due to an injury. Guyer also has an accomplished RB in Kaedric Cobbs, who rushed for 1,362 yards and 25 TDs a year ago.

Friday, Sept. 7, 10:30 p.m. – Prosper at Keller Timber Creek

Coming off a 10-3 regional semifinal season, Prosper looks for even bigger things this season with the return of three-year starter Keegan Shoemaker at QB. Timber Creek has a 1,200 yard-rusher returning in Blake Irving.

Friday, Sept. 14, 10:30 p.m. – Colleyville Heritage at Euless Trinity

These two neighbors are both coming off 11-win seasons and deep playoff runs. Colleyville Heritage is led by Texas A&M recruit Kam Brown, the son of former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl MVP Larry Brown, who is one of the top WRs in the state. When Trinity goes to the air, WR Keanu Hill, the son of former Texas Tech WR Lloyd Hill, is a frequent target.

Friday, Sept. 21, 10:30 p.m. – Rockwall at Arlington Martin

Non-district play wraps up with this matchup of stellar playoff squads from last year. Rockwall returns QB Jacob Clark, who passed for 2,932 yards and 29 TDS last year. Martin reloads after an 11-2 season that saw the Warriors advance to the regional semifinals.

Friday, Sept. 28, 10:30 p.m. – Denton at Denton Ryan

What better way to kick off District 4-5A play than with a matchup of traditional rivals? Denton has a promising passer in junior QB Landry Kinne but should have its hands full against talent-rich Ryan. The Raiders replace departed Landry Award finalist QB Spencer Sanders with Drew Sanders, a junior transfer from Colleyville Heritage who can play QB and LB and has already committed to Oklahoma.

Friday, Oct. 5, 10:30 p.m. – Coppell at Hebron

This showdown of District 6-6A favorites provides an intriguing matchup when Coppell’s do-everything WR/DB Jonathan McGill lines up against Hebron’s highly touted WR Trejan Bridges, a Nike Elite 11 prospect who has committed to Oklahoma.

Friday, Oct. 12, 10:30 p.m. – Plano West at McKinney Boyd

After falling on hard times, the arrow may be pointed up at Plano West, and this should be a good measuring stick against a Boyd team that looks to climb above .500 this season.

Friday, Oct. 26, 10:30 p.m. – Mansfield Summit at DeSoto

Plenty of college scouts will be tuned in for this one as Summit and DeSoto are expected to contend for the District 7-6A title. Summit, fresh off a trip to the regional semifinals, relies on TCU commit William Jones, a two-way player at both WR and DB. New DeSoto Coach Mike Robinson hopes to improve on the Eagles 10-2 mark a year ago, and has talented WRs LaVontae Shenault and Bryan Hanspard.

Friday, Nov. 2, 10:30 p.m. – Southlake Carroll at Haslet Eaton

Former Texas Player of the Year Riley Dodge returns to Southlake to coach his alma mater and has highly-recruited elite athletes to work with in RB T.J. McDaniel, coming off an 1,800 yard season, and junior DB R. J. Mickens, the son of former New York Jets DB Ray Mickens. Eaton has its own top recruit in 2nd team All State RB Titus Swen, who rushed for nearly 2,300 yards and 27 TDs last season.

Friday, Nov. 9, 10:30 p.m. – Flower Mound Marcus at Lewisville

The 33rd annual Battle of the Axe is the perfect way to wrap up the regular season, with two teams that are playing in new districts and hoping for breakthrough playoff seasons. The Marauders, led by star RB Justin Dinka, look to continue their recent dominance in the rivalry, having won 13 of the last 15 meetings. Fighting Farmers Head Coach Michael Odle, the starting QB on Lewisville’s 1996 state championship team, is in his second season reviving his alma mater’s football fortunes.

All regular season broadcasts will air on a same-night tape delay, and an encore broadcast will air Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. Doug Anderson and LaDarrin McLane will call the games.

Playoff game broadcasts will be announced at a later date.