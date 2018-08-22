  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Forces, georgetown, Helicopter Crash, Helicopter Down, Jordan, Jordanian Armed Forces, Local TV, officer, pilot, pilot killed, Williamson County
A helicopter blade. (credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jordanian military officials say a fighter pilot from the Middle Eastern nation was one of two people killed in a helicopter crash in Texas.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement Wednesday that First Lt. Ahmed Ali Mohammed Khalif al-Khawaldeh died during a training trip to Texas. Several military bases in Texas provide training to foreign armed forces allied with the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter struck a power line Tuesday and crashed into a field east of Georgetown, about 30 miles north of Austin.

No information has been released about the U.S. pilot that was killed.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Williamson County sheriff’s office responded to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the wreck.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s