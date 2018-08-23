Filed Under:Crowley Independent School District, Crowley ISD, Football Practice, Kyrell McBride-Johnson, Local TV, middle school, Student Death, Summer Creek Middle School

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Crowley Independent School District is mourning the loss of a middle school student who died after football practice.

Kyrell McBride-Johnson, a student at at Summer Creek Middle School, died Wednesday evening. In a statement Crowely Superintendent Michael McFarland said Kyrell was practicing with the team when he experienced a “medical emergency” that left him unresponsive.

summer creek middle school 13 Year Old Crowley ISD Student Dies After Football Practice

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Coaches performed CPR on the 13-year-old until paramedics arrived. Kyrell was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest and then to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

McFarland’s statement went on to say –

“The entire Crowley ISD community is incredibly saddened by this tragedy and the loss of this young life. We do not yet know what caused Kyrell’s passing, but our priority right now is to provide support and care to the family, friends and educators who knew and loved him.”

It’s unclear exactly what caused Kyrell’s death.

Grief counselors will be at the school today offering support for students and staff.

