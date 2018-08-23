ALLEN (CBSDFW) – When the flood waters rose during Hurricane Harvey, Allen-based non-profit Trusted World answered the call immediately.

“It was devastating,” says Janet Smith, Director of Development for Trusted World. “It just caught everyone off guard. No one expected the rain to fall for as long as it fell.”

The North Texas organization became the clearinghouse for local donations, which flooded into its collection centers. More than 13 million items and 22,000 volunteers – and those were just the ones Trusted World could count.

“There were people that stopped on the side of the road, pulled over their car and said, ‘I’m going to lend a hand,’” Smith says.

She says the non-profit is still lending a hand a year after Harvey, having moved from phase one – stabilization – to phase two – rebuilding.

“So we’re working very closely with organizations that are on the ground in Port Arthur, and we’re specifically targeting Port Arthur because it was one of the hardest hit and the area that seems to be receiving the least amount of funding,” Smith says.

This spring, they provided a $22,000 grant for mold inspections in Port Arthur. As recently as last week. the CEO drove down food, clothing, and air conditioning units. They’ve also sent 80 bedroom sets and 40 sets of refrigerators, oven ranges and microwaves. Those trips, Smith says, will continue as long as the need does.

“Whatever we can do, we want to get them back on their feet. That’s our commitment.”

That commitment for Hurricane Harvey relief is at least 3 years. Once phase 2 is complete, Trusted World will monitor the situation and send supplies as needed.