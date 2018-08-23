FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – The viral “In My Feelings” challenge has swept across America, landing right here in North Texas at the Cross Timbers Rehab & Healthcare Center.

Some unlikely dancers at the rehab have taken on the “Keke” or “Kiki” challenge, where people get out of moving cars and shake it low in the street to the lyrics: “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me.”

And they’re enjoying themselves despite taking out the moving car element.

“That’s the main thing, fun,” said one senior.

The group of seniors who love rapper Drake’s hit song are taking the challenge seriously; racking up more than 12,000 views on Facebook too.

“People at church started walking up to me slapping me on the back and saying we saw you,” said one resident Butch Benham.

Another resident, Riley Ellis simply can’t fight the urge to dance when he hears the song.

“Everybody is having fun. They love it. They’re enjoying themselves.”

Administrators at the center said the idea behind introducing the challenge was to get residents up moving and smiling. Now they can’t stop.

“I don’t think I’ve ever blared the music through my truck in front of a skilled nursing facility like that before,” one employee told CBS 11 News.

Proof that happiness at any age is found in something as simple as a song.