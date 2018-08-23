AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new poll shows Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is leading Democratic rival Rep. Beto O’Rourke by just four percentage points. Cruz has the support of 49 percent of registered voters polled, while O’Rourke has 45 percent.

Cruz leads O’Rourke among white voters, with the support of 67 percent of white voters without a college degree and 49 percent of white voters with a college degree. The college-educated white voter is quickly becoming a crucial demographic for Democrats, and if O’Rourke is able to cut into Cruz’s support in that group, it could help to sway the election in his favor. Fifty-six percent of men also support Cruz.

Meanwhile, O’Rourke is the narrow favorite among independent voters, who back him 46 percent to Cruz’s 45 percent. Latinos, women, voters under 45, and African-Americans also all support O’Rourke.

No Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas since 1994, but progressives are hopeful that O’Rourke’s barnstorming style of campaigning could attract new voters. O’Rourke’s campaign raised over $10 million in three months, but the state remains more red than purple.

