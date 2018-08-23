ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Rowlett is asking a court to dismiss lawsuits by two former employees who claim they were fired for reporting sexual harassment and financial discrepancies.

The lawsuits filed by former Chief Financial Officer, Kimberly Wilson, and Human Resources employee, Brandi Bull claim they were fired after raising the alarm about problems within City Hall.

The city says the terminations were related to the women’s job performance and that issues mentioned in the lawsuit were immediately addressed.

The city denies retaliation took place, but also argues the allegations do not rise to the legal standard of a hostile work environment or a violation of the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Here is the full statement from the city of Rowlett on the matter.

The City of Rowlett today filed formal responses requesting the dismissal of recent lawsuits filed by two former employees. Walker Bright PC, the law firm representing the City, filed the requests for dismissal on behalf of the City, stating that any claims of harassment, retaliation, wrongful discharge, financial mismanagement, or improper hiring are completely without merit.

One of the plaintiffs, Kimberly Wilson, was terminated on September 13, 2017, while the other, Brandi Bull, was terminated on October 6, 2017. Neither termination was the result of reasons stated in their lawsuits but had to do with specific issues related to each individual’s job performance. Although the lawsuits allege a number of incidents that occurred over several years, the City immediately investigated, addressed and resolved each as they were reported. None of the claims asserted in the pleadings demonstrate a violation of any law including harassment, discrimination or the Whistleblower Act.

