ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – Rowlett police are looking for the young men who were throwing rocks off an overpass last weekend, damaging several cars and seriously injuring a man.

Taylor Jergensen said he was nearly killed by a rock that came crashing through the windshield of the car he was riding in.

“When it came through the window it hit me and I think I actually may have blacked out for a second,” he said. “I feel like I remember seeing it come in and the next thing I remember I’m doubled over in pain, telling my friend ‘pull over, pull over, pull over.’”

It was on Saturday when Jergensen was in a car on the George Bush Turnpike. Police say it was between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. when at least two men in Rowlett were throwing rocks from a railroad trestle where Main Street crosses over the turnpike.

Jergensen said at first he had no idea what hit him, but now he knows how lucky he is to be alive. “It hit me right here,” Jergensen said, pointing to an area just beneath his throat. “One inch any direction and I could have died. If it had gone one inch in either direction it could have killed me… could have stopped my heart.”

Police are taking the incident very seriously. Detective Cruz Hernandez said, “What they [suspects] may think is a prank is a crime with some deadly outcomes… it could have a deadly consequence.”

In addition to trying to find out the identity of the suspects, police are looking for any additional witnesses or victims of the rock throwing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rowlett police at 972-412-6220.