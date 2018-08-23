  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

KURSK, Russia (CBSDFW.COM) –  A Soviet military tank toppled over while trying to mount a transport trailer on Thursday in Russia’s Kursk.

The incident was shot on video by an onlooker who was attending a military parade to commemorate 75th anniversary of the World War Two Battle of Kursk.

No injuries were reported.

One of the episodes of long-lasting Battle of Kursk included the largest tank fight in human history – Battle of Prokhorovka.

The T-34 tank was the Red Army’s most versatile tank and became a symbol of Soviet victory in World War II.

