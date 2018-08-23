DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A University of North Texas associate professor is going for the Guinness World Record for longest history lesson on Friday.

Andrew Torget is prepared to talk for at least 24 hours about a subject he knows and loves.

“Idea is we’re gonna teach all of Texas history from the beginning of time, cave people, up until last week,” Torget said.

Torget said he spent months working on this lesson plan, condensing an entire semester’s worth of material into a single lecture.

He’ll be able to take a five minute break every hour.

“I’ve done a lot of physical preparation,” he said. “I’m a runner. I do a lot of long distance running. I think a lot of that is mental preparation going through and pushing forward.”

While no one will get class credit, Torget expects an audience to watch history potentially in the making.

“It’s one of those things you’ve got to get ready for and gut through,” he said.

Click here to watch Andrew Torget’s attempt at the record starting at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 24.