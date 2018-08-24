  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Celebrity, Death, Hollywood, Lifestyles of The Rich And Famous, RIP, Robin Leach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

gettyimages 55896654 Champagne Wishes And Caviar Dreams: RIP Robin Leach

LAS VEGAS – OCTOBER 10: Motley Crue singer Vince Neil (L) and television host Robin Leach pose during a tasting of Neil’s Vince Vineyards wines at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday in Las Vegas.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.”

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s