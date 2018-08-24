HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – What’s one way to make being stuck in traffic easier? Food, of course! A food truck in Southern California decided to help out drivers stuck in a huge traffic jam Friday morning.

Frustrated drivers had a rude awakening after a tanker crash and explosion caused major backups for hours.

The food truck, which was among the thousands stuck in the jam, opened for business, and drivers lined up.

The operator even gave everyone a nice break by offering all of his food for half the price.