  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California, Food Truck, Hawthorne, Los Angeles

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – What’s one way to make being stuck in traffic easier? Food, of course! A food truck in Southern California decided to help out drivers stuck in a huge traffic jam Friday morning.

Frustrated drivers had a rude awakening after a tanker crash and explosion caused major backups for hours.

food Food Truck Serves LA Drivers Stuck In Traffic

(KCBS via Newspath)

The food truck, which was among the thousands stuck in the jam, opened for business, and drivers lined up.

The operator even gave everyone a nice break by offering all of his food for half the price.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s