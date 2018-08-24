DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Mesquite ISD teacher’s aide was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday without the possibility of parole.

Jessica Benton confessed to numerous sexual encounters with an 11-year-old boy after police arrested her in September 2016.

Benton, 26 at the time, worked at Tisinger Elementary. The victim attended another school in the district.

The incidents, which happened from May 2016 to August 2016, were reported by another child who witnessed the behavior and was brave enough to come forward and report it to his mother who then reported it to authorities.

None of the incidents happened at school and the victim was not her student.