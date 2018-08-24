Filed Under:burglary, dallas police, Storage Units
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for two people who are suspected of breaking into multiple self-storage units and stealing property.

Police say the two suspects went to Security Self-Storage at 3335 West Northwest Highway on June 8. They drove a stolen U-Haul truck with Arizona plates to the location.

Once there, the suspects broke into self-storage units using bolt cutters to cut locks and stole items inside.

According to police, the suspects are also responsible for a similar burglary at a self-storage facility at 9555 Forest Lane using a white GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.670.6037 or 214.670.3598.

