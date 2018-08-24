  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Arizona Sen. John McCain, Brain Cancer, cancer, glioblastoma, John McCain, Local TV, medical treatment, Sen. John McCain, Senator John McCain

ARIZONA (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of John McCain issued a statement today saying the Arizona Senator “has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

gettyimages 676856252 e1500759863837 Senator John McCain Discontinuing Medical Treatment

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at the American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times debut gala at Smithsonian American Art Museum on May 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for WS Productions)

The statement said, in part –

“John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

Last year McCain was diagnosed with what the family called an “aggressive” glioblastoma — a form of brain cancer. After the diagnosis he underwent surgery to remove a 2-inch blood clot in his brain.

The Senator’s wife, Cindy McCain, posted the family statement on Twitter, and also professed her love for her husband and gratefulness to his caregivers.

As a Navy pilot, McCain lived through a July 1967 fire that killed 134 sailors aboard an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. Just months later, his plane was shot down during a bombing mission over Hanoi. He spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

