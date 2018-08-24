DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas has ranked fourth in the top ten dog-friendliest cities list. That according to Yelp.

National Dog Day is on Sunday and the web site put together the list in honor of man’s best friend.

Yelp said on their web site they scored cities based on “the percentage of page views in the active categories that are for dog parks; percentage of page views in the Pets categories that are for dog walkers; and the percentage of businesses in the restaurants, bars, coffee, hotels, and beaches categories for which it had data on whether they indicated they allowed dogs.”

The top ten are:

Arlington, VA Tampa, FL West Hollywood, CA Dallas, TX Portland, OR Minneapolis, MN Colorado springs, CO Seattle, WA Jersey city, NJ Phoenix, AZ

Here are some of Yelp’s specific dog friendly options: You can “split some fries” with your pooch at Blues Burgers on Mockingbird Ln near Harry Hines Blvd. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar has a dog-friendly patio on Oak Lawn Ave. near Irving Blvd. You can enjoy Mediterranean food with your critter at Open Sesame also on Oak Lawn Ave.