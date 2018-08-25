FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and 11 others are injured after a crash involving a dump truck and a Trinity Railway Express train in Fort Worth Saturday.

Officials say a dump truck was crossing the rails in the 12000 block of Calloway Cemetery when it was struck by a TRE train. The crash happened at around 12 p.m.

Two people who were inside the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The view from Chopper 11 showed the charred remains of the truck.

Two people inside the train at the time suffered critical injuries. Three others were transported with serious injuries and six have minor injuries.

Twenty others inside the train were uninjured.

From Chopper 11, the view shows damage done to the train by the crash including broken windows and burn marks on the sides.

This is a developing story and will be updated.