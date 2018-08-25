DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police honored fallen officer Rogelio Santander on Saturday through Project Safe Neighborhood, a nationwide initiative started by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

It’s been exactly four months since a shooting at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas took the life of Officer Santander.

Local, state and federal law enforcement teamed up for the Project Safe Neighborhood at a local middle school.

People from across Dallas attended the event to meet the people who serve and protect them. They participated in activities like free health screenings and job fairs.

Project Safe Neighborhood is known as “Operation Badge 10934” locally to honor Santander.

Law enforcement is focused on fighting crime in the area of northeast Dallas because it’s one of the most dangerous in the city.

“It’s completely data driven… we had an outside academic look at the data from DPD. Data that’s related to murder rates, aggravated assault rates, robbery rates,” said Erin Nealy Cox with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Project Safe Neighborhood will take place in the neighborhood over the next two years, and more community events are being planned.