  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCowboys Special Edition
    11:30 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Community, dallas police, Fallen Officer, Northeast Dallas, Operation Badge 10934, Project Safe Neighborhood, Rogelio Santander

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police honored fallen officer Rogelio Santander on Saturday through Project Safe Neighborhood, a nationwide initiative started by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

It’s been exactly four months since a shooting at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas took the life of Officer Santander.

officer rogelio santander Project Safe Neighborhood: Dallas Police Honor Fallen Officer Through Nationwide Initiative

Officer Rogelio Santander

Local, state and federal law enforcement teamed up for the Project Safe Neighborhood at a local middle school.

People from across Dallas attended the event to meet the people who serve and protect them. They participated in activities like free health screenings and job fairs.

Project Safe Neighborhood is known as “Operation Badge 10934” locally to honor Santander.

dpd Project Safe Neighborhood: Dallas Police Honor Fallen Officer Through Nationwide Initiative

(CBS11)

Law enforcement is focused on fighting crime in the area of northeast Dallas because it’s one of the most dangerous in the city.

“It’s completely data driven… we had an outside academic look at the data from DPD. Data that’s related to murder rates, aggravated assault rates, robbery rates,” said Erin Nealy Cox with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Project Safe Neighborhood will take place in the neighborhood over the next two years, and more community events are being planned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s