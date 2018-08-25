SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He didn’t do it for the recognition, but a Seagoville police officer is being praised for saving a family from a house fire while on patrol.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning off Casa Grande Drive. Officer Sam Click has no prior training in fighting fires but said when he saw the home on fire he had to act.

“Standing there and doing nothing is not an option,” he said. “I was just in the right place at the right time”

He said he ran into the home to the first bedroom he saw. He found a father and infant laying in a bed asleep and told them to get outside. After that, he went to the next room where he found four more kids all under the age of eight. Click said they all ran across the street and had they been in the home three more minutes they may not be here today.

“Anybody in the house could have been hurt,” he said. “It could have been a totally different situation. The father came up to me and actually hugged me. Someone wanted me to be there because they knew that I would take the correct actions.”

The family is staying with relatives. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.