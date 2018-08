LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews are searching for a 25-year-old drowning victim at Lake Lewisville who fell off a jet ski. The Texas Game Warden confirmed the recovery mission Sunday evening.

Officials say the 25-year-old man was riding a jet ski with no life jacket when he fell off.

The search area is reportedly near Hidden Cove Park at the lake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.