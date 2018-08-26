(CBSNEWS) – Multiple people have been killed and one suspect is dead in shooting at a popular waterfront mall in Jacksonville, Florida, where a video game tournament was being held. Graphic recordings from the scene captured gunshots ringing out and the screams of terrified patrons taking cover.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one suspect was dead at The Jacksonville Landing in the city’s downtown. Police urged anyone hiding inside the building to remain calm and wait for police to reach them.

“SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing,” the office tweeted. “We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.” Police had earlier said there were “multiple fatalities” and that many people had been transported to local hospitals.

The tournament for Madden NFL 19 players was being held at the GLHF Game Bar, according to a schedule posted two days ago on the EA Sports website. Apparent gunshots can be heard in recordings from the tournament on the bar’s Twitch account, which was streaming the competition.

In a Facebook message, the bar told CBS News that all staff members and the owner were able to escape “untouched.”

EA Sports said it was aware of the shooting and is working with authorities to gather information. “This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved,” the company said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he offered state resources to the local sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.